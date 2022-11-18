A county council boss insists he's not planning to rise council tax by five per cent, after the Chancellor announced it as a possibility from councils in his latest budget.

Leader of Essex County Council told BBC Essex he doesn't intend to rise it as much as the Government is allowing council's to.

It comes after Jeremy Hunt announced the plans yesterday during his budget.

He told BBC Essex: "I wouldn't anticipate going as high as the chancellor has allowed us to. Certainly as far as I sit here at the moment, unless anything unexpected happens, and I just have to say that because of course you know we've had a cost of living crisis rises, inflation rise in the last three or four months, which has affected our budget, but as we sit here, it's not my intention to rise it by that high."