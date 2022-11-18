AN INSPIRATIONAL young woman who was left paralysed after a horror crash has vowed to dedicate her life to tackling misconceptions around disabilities.

Macy Window, 22, spent 400 days in hospital after hitting a tree on the M2, with doctors warning her family she had just a two per cent chance of survival.

Following the June 2020 crash it is likely she will spend the rest of her life in a wheelchair.

But the youngster from Corringham has returned to studying at university and is sharing her story, as family and friends bid to raise thousands of pounds for a specialist wet room at her home as well as specialist care and therapy.

Macy said: “I don’t remember much of the crash at all, but I aquaplaned and crashed into a tree.

“I suffered as broken back, shattered pelvis, broken femurs, and had an injury to my leg and foot.

“I was in a coma and had four strokes, and was in Kings College Hospital.

I am almost completely paralysed and wheelchair bound.

“I feel these are the cards I’ve been dealt, and I am going to still try my best and work hard to live my life in the best way I can.

“I’ve got to prove to the world I am more than just a wheelchair. I am not going to let it stop me being who I was and want I want to do.”

The English literature and sociology student, who is completing her University of Kent degree from home, wants to be the voice for the disabled people who feel they do not have a voice.

She added: “The fundraising means everything to me and my family. You don’t realise how much you need help - and the cost - until you are in a situation like this.

“I need the help from the community keep having my treatment and keep on with my recovery.”

Friend and supporter, Dave Roe owner of Lifestyle Fitness on Canvey, is hosting a fundraising walk and spin class on Saturday at his firm.

He hopes to raise about £10,000 for the family to help Macy.

To donate to the family’s online fundraising page visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/macy-window-4