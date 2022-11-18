A BAR and restaurant hosted a wine evening with a world famous and award-winning wine maker.

The Bicycle in Crown Lane, Tendring, hosted the evening featuring South African wine maker Ken Forrester.

On the night, Ken explained each wine, and eight wines in total were tasted from all four of his ranges.

Small bites were also served to complement the wines.

A spokesman for the Bicycle said: “We felt honoured that Ken accepted our invitation to host a wine evening and even more so that 97 per cent of guests were regular guests of The Bicycle.”