A COLLABORATION will see groups team up to host an open event set to dispel taboos around end of life care in hospitals.

The event will be run by a partnership consisting of St Helena Hospice, East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation and the Butterfly Volunteer Service.

It will take place in Clacton Town Hall and residents are encouraged to attend and learn more about the subject.

Greg Cooper, head of partnerships at St Helena Hospice, said: “Demystifying end of life care in hospital is part of a series of Compassionate Tendring network events aimed at highlighting the support available for people experiencing death, dying or loss and encouraging a collaborative approach to end of life care.

“Compassionate communities recognise that everyone has a role to play in supporting each other, particularly in times of health crisis or personal loss.

“This event at Clacton Town Hall encourages people to come together to share their experiences and knowledge and to help create improvements in end of life care for others

“Everyone is welcome, and can play a part, including residents, organisations, groups, projects, and public services.”

The event will take place on Wednesday, November 23, from 10am to noon and will provide attendees with the opportunity to watch presentations, participate in open discussions and a Q&A session.

To book your place email compassionatecommunities@sthelena.org.uk.