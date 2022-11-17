CCTV images of two people police want to identify have been released as part of a probe into an attempted robbery.

Officers were called to the Shell Garage, in Old Road, Clacton, shortly before 8pm on October 9.

It followed reports of an attempted robbery and members of staff being threatened.

A police spokesman said: “The two suspects entered the garage and attempted to steal multiple items.

“They were challenged and the items were recovered. When the male suspect was leaving, he produced a knife and made threatening comments.”

A man police want to speak to after an attempted robbery in Clacton (Image: Essex Police)

The male suspect is described as a white man with stubble, wearing a blue baseball cap and a dark coloured jacket with white stripes on the sleeves.

The spokesman added: “We are looking to identify the people in these CCTV images in connection with this investigation.

“If you know who they are or can help us, please get in contact.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 quoting incident number 42/257692/22.

Reports can also be made anonymously to CrimestoppersUK, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.