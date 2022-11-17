PHOTOGRAPHS show the devastation left behind after a fire destroyed a bedroom and left the occupants temporarily homeless.

The bedroom can be seen completely burnt out, with no window or roof.

Crews were called to reports of the fire in Jersery Road, Maldon on Tuesday at 1.40pm.

The fire was caused after a vape, which was plugged into a charger, was left unattended on a bed in the home.

It is believed that the vape overheated and set the bedding and mattress alight.

The fire spread rapidly and completely destroyed the bedroom.

Firefighters from Maldon, Witham, Chelmsford and Colchester went to the blaze.

Crews reported the first floor of the house was full of smoke and the bedroom was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus as they entered the property to battle the blaze.

The fire service is urging the public to not leave electrical items charging unattended and to place items on a fire-resistant surface to prevent more incidents like this one.

Watch manager Martin Cable, of Maldon fire station, said: "This fire has caused extensive damage to the house and the occupants will not be able to live there for some time - there is a lot of damage to repair.

"The fire started in the bedroom where a vape, which was plugged into a charger, was left on the bed unattended.

"The vape overheated and caught the bedding and mattress alight. The fire then spread around the bedroom.

"Incidents like this show how important it is to think about how you should charge your electrical items safely.

"We advise that you only use a reputable charger and not a cheap alternative which are often not tested or conform to safety standards.

"We also urge people not to leave any electrical items charging unattended and to place the items on a fire-resistant surface, not a bed or sofa which are much more flammable."