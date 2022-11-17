A PERVERT police officer who set up his phone to film people in the shower at a Witham leisure facility has been given unpaid work.

A misconduct hearing yesterday, November 16, heard ex-PC Andrew Adams, who was attached to the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, was found guilty in September after a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

The court heard how the incident happened in a leisure centre in Witham, Essex on 29 February 2020 when Adams was off duty.

While in the changing area, he placed his mobile phone against a door that faced into a shower and changing area and from where it could record any adults who were using the facility.

Adams was charged on January 19, 2021, following an investigation by Essex Police.

He resigned from the Metropolitan Police Service on 31 May 2021.

After hearing all the evidence, a misconduct panel found he would have been dismissed without notice if he was still serving.

He was sentenced to pay £3,500 prosecution costs, £750 compensation and 150 hours unpaid work in the community to be completed within nine months.

Detective Chief Superintendent Steve Ellen, of Specialist Crime said: "Former PC Adams' actions were criminal and it is right that he no longer works for the Met.

"As the Commissioner has said, integrity is the foundation of policing. People rightly expect us to uphold the highest standards.

“We will not allow those who carry out criminal behaviour to remain in the organisation."

Ex-PC Adams will now be added to the Barred List held by the College of Policing.

Those on the list cannot be employed by police, local policing bodies (PCCs), the Independent Office for Police Conduct, or Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.