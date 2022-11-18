A TIMID cat on the mend after her ears were amputated due to cancer is looking for a new home.

Domestic shorthair Gidget came into the care of RSPCA’s Danaher Animal Centre in Wethersfield as part of a multi-cat house and was a very scared and unsure moggy.

When she arrived, she had scabs on the tips of her ears which were most likely the result of cancer, so a vet removed part of her ears to prevent it from spreading.

The surgery was a success and now two-year-old Gidget’s ears are almost completely healed, however, she will require sunblock on them if she is to go outside.

General manager Sam Garvey said: “Poor Gidget was such a scared little soul when she first came into our care - but she’s made an amazing transformation and our carers are now able to give her a fuss and she will lean up against you for lots of purrs.

“Gidget still needs an understanding home that will be able to give her the time she needs to adjust to a new home and a new family as she can still easily get scared by things.

“Taking a slow approach with her is the best way and you will reap the rewards of how affectionate Gidget is.

“All she wants is to be loved. Gidget will need a nice quiet safe place set up for her, where she can go and hide if she needs to, also having her litter tray set up near her safe spot too, so she won’t have to venture too far.

“This girl really is a sweetheart and all of our staff and volunteers are in love with her and just hope it won’t be long before she starts her new adventure in a loving forever home that will help her confidence keep growing.”

For more information or an interest form, visit danaheranimalhome.org.uk.

The RSPCA has also launched its annual fundraising appeal to help save and rehome more animals in need like Gidget.

For more information, visit bit.ly/3TEc2y1.