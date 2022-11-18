A SCHIZOPHRENIC woman who mowed down a pensioner with her mum’s car was “uncontrollably laughing” and conducting internet searches for nearby shops after the crash, a court heard.

Hivda Altuntop, 21, struck 73-year-old Penelope Coggan while the pensioner was crossing the road on April 24 last year.

Mrs Coggan, who had been mowing the lawn at the Harewood Surgery, in Harwich Road, Great Oakley, was declared dead shortly after the crash.

A trial at Chelmsford Crown Court heard how Altuntop took her mum’s Vauxhall Astra, before driving from Dovercourt to Colchester to buy some cannabis.

She took some cannabis, as well as eight or nine paracetamol tablets, before driving home and striking Mrs Coggan with the car.

Experts called by the defence told the jury Altuntop was suffering from a psychotic episode caused by her then-undiagnosed schizophrenia at the time of the crash.

Abigail Bache, defending, said the jury would be “concerned” about whether Altuntop believed she was in a simulation at the time of the alleged offences.

Psychiatrist Dr Pilgrim pointed to several factors supporting the assertion “she did not believe she was in a real place”, including her behaviour at the scene.

He said Altuntop had made no attempt to break before hitting Mrs Coggan and was conducting Google searches for nearby shops shortly after the crash.

“When she was in the police station later, she was described as uncontrollably laughing,” he said.

“She was very hungry and asking for food.

“These are factors that support her not believing she had just killed someone.”

The court previously heard Altuntop heard voices in her head, which told her “everything is fake, she is an actor and her mother and father are fake”.

READ MORE: Great Oakley fatal crash trial hears driver had schizophrenia

Psychiatrist Dr Nuwan Galappathie said he had met Altuntop on two occasions.

“There’s been a very remarkable improvement compared to the first time I saw her in prison,” he said.

“Compared to the second time, I could hardly recognise her.

“She was such a different person, and that is the effect of the medication.”

Dr Galappathie said Altuntop told him she was experiencing mental health issues in the year prior to the crash.

The defence referred to delusional and strange diary entries they say Altuntop had made, which included references to “pop stars telling her to do things”.

There was a reference to people “hacking into and possessing her brain”.

Chelmsford Crown Court (Image: Newsquest)

Dr Galappathie said the entries were the writings of someone “who very clearly has a psychotic illness”.

Prosecutor Carolyn Gardiner, cross-examining, suggested at the time of the crash, Altuntop was “fully aware of her actions”.

She said the defendant retains a memory and awareness of the incident.

Altuntop, of High Street, Dovercourt, denies two counts of aggravated vehicle taking, two counts of dangerous driving, two counts of possession of a knife, possession of cannabis, assaulting an emergency worker and causing death by dangerous driving.

The trial continues.