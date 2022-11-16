SPECIALIST medics were deployed to the scene of a concerning medical emergency in a Tendring village last week after being called into action by paramedics.
The Essex & Herts Air Ambulance was sent to Elmstead on Friday after being asked to assist personnel from the East of England Ambulance Service.
Upon arrival, the teams worked together to optimise the patient’s outcome before transporting him to an emergency department for ongoing treatment.
