A COMMUNITY policing team has launched its Christmas giving appeal this year, the fourth time it has done so.

Essex Police’s Tendring team is running the event and has asked for further support to aid young people in the district.

The team has asked for new presents which are unwrapped, but donors can also give wrapping paper for officers and staff to use.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We know how hard everyone is likely to find this Christmas but ask if you can help us bring a smile to a child's face Christmas day by donating a small gift.

“After the last three years and the generosity of residents, we have managed to help more than 1,000 young people within the Tendring.

“The presents you delivered or had delivered to us were wrapped and sent to disadvantaged children around the district, so they had something to open on Christmas Day.”

Donors can drop their gifts off at Clacton Police Station between 9am and 5pm, at Morrisons in Waterglade Retail Park or Aldi in Pier Avenue.

Alternatively, you can order a gift via the police’s Amazon wish list or post your gift to the police station.

The team will be closing donations on Friday, December 16, you can access the Amazon wish list through http://bit.ly/3Gl4ME1.