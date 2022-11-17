A MONTH-long art exhibition using flax grown and harvested nearby has launched, displaying the processing of the crop from plant to linen.

The Walton Flax Exchange was launched by artist Shane Waltener and will also introduce the idea of soil-to-soil clothing made from fabric which is entirely compostable.

A spinning wheel and other tools will be installed in the space and used for a performance of spinning and music.

Talks and demonstrations are woven through the exhibition including plant dying, processing and spinning flax, making flax cordage for coiled basketry and a book group reading of Braiding Sweetgrass.

Shane said: “In these times of ecological, environmental, economic and political uncertainty, would we be better off wearing these colours and make our own clothes from materials foraged or grown locally?

“Flax need no pesticide to grow and requires little water. Let’s celebrate this plant and grow our own cloth. Let's start a local fibre shed.

Shane’s work draws inspiration from traditional craft practice combined with an interest in movement, dance and choreographing making processes.

His approach is rooted in ecology and reuse and audiences are regularly involved in the making of his artworks, facilitating personal, social and cultural histories relating to these crafts to be freely exchanged.

Emma Eagle is an artist and plant dyer who is getting involved with the exhibition.

She added: “When dying with plants the colour will be dependent on so many different variables, which part of the plant you are using, the time of year, the weather, the age of the plant, all of these variables will impact on the colour.

“I can't wait to see the result when the fabric or yarn comes out of the dye pot and dries.

“Not only will this colour be beautiful, but it contains all the information about the plant, this is what I find exciting and what I hope to utilise and appropriate in my work.”

The next event will be the dye plant demonstration and artist talk on Saturday, November 19, from 4pm to 5.30pm.

After, Shane will be processing flax in a performance with musician Merlin Nova on Saturday, December 3, from 3.30pm to 5.30pm.

Both events are free and will take place at The Nose in Walton, for more information visit thenose.org.