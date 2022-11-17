A CRAFT group has celebrated its birthday with a new wall-hanging on display at a community hall.

Click Clack Craft members was started by Community Voluntary Services (CVS) Tendring volunteers, and members get together once a fortnight on a Tuesday to do various crafts from knitting to diamond art and card making.

Members have spent more than six months putting together the new piece of artwork, which celebrates the sixth anniversary of the group.

Patricia Hitchcock, member of Click Clack Craft, said: “This group began six years ago giving members of the community a space to do all types of craft.

“It’s a warm and friendly space where members are always willing to help each other and enjoy their craft over a cup of tea and a chat.

“The wall-hanging represents all the talent of the group and gave everyone a chance to take part and be involved.”

The wall-hanging was unveiled at CVS Tendring’s Sam’s Hall in Clacton on Tuesday, November 11, by CVS Tendring chairwoman Brenda Ellis.

Brenda said: “It was lovely to be invited to Click Clack Craft and unveil the fabulous wall-hanging the talented members have created.

“This group is a great example of volunteers creating and leading a supportive space for the community to get together and enjoy friendship and company through a shared interest.”

For more information on the group call CVS Tendring on 01255 425692.