THE owners of an eco-friendly refill shop say they have been “overwhelmed” by the support they have received from customers since opening.

UnSealed, opened in 2019 by mother and daughter duo Zoe Tipple and Kayleigh Seal, will celebrate its third anniversary next week on November 23.

The store, based in The Grove, Clacton, gives environmentally-minded shoppers the chance to limit their reliance on single-use plastics.

Those who visit the shop and purchase any of the dried loose foods, cleaning products, or other items on offer, are encouraged to take along re-usable vessels.

This year alone, Zoe and Kayleigh have prevented 3,500 litres worth of plastic bottles being sold and then discarded thanks to their popular liquid refill range.

Since opening, and surviving the coronavirus pandemic, the pair have also helped with the expansion of their Beach Toy Library Scheme.

The service enables families to rent out toys and books for their children, again reducing the need to keep reproducing new plastic.

Zoe and Kayleigh were also nominated by customers for a Tendring For Growth award in the Friends to the Environment category, taking second place.

“We cannot believe we are three years old on November 23 - how time flies, it seems like only yesterday UnSealed opened its doors,” said Zoe and Kayleigh.

“We have been overwhelmed by the continued support, people are really getting behind the idea of bringing their own containers and only buying what they need.

“Reducing packaging waste heading to landfill as well as food waste. It is really great to know people moving to the area are actively looking for a refill store too.

“There has never been a better time to make the switch to more environmentally friendly products and a more sustainable way of shopping.

“Every small change can make a difference.”

Following on from their successful Halloween fundraiser, Zoe and Kayleigh are now set to host their Pre-Loved Christmas Jumper event on November 27.

Taking place between 10am and 2pm, the initiative will raise money for Save The Children UK and encourage customers to recycling clothing this festive season.

“If you have a pre-loved jumper, T-shirt or cardi hiding at the back of the wardrobe, drag them out and pop them along before the event,” they said.

“In the run up to Christmas please remember to shop local and support independent stores. All your high street wants for Christmas is you.”