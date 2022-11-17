TIME is running out to help your chosen charities get a share of a huge amount of cash.

The Gannett Foundation, the charitable branch of the Gazette’s parent company, has provided us with £16,000 to donate to worthy causes.

The percentage of readers’ votes will determine how the cash is divided amongst the charities.

Over the past few weeks, we have been inviting readers to collect tokens from our newspapers which can then be taken to collection points across our region or posted.

Each token collected will then be used to allocate cash to the nominated charity – so if your favourite charity collects 50 per cent of all tokens collected, it will receive 50 per cent of the £16,000.

The deadline for all tokens is this Sunday, November 20, meaning this is your last chance to vote.

Collection points are located at the charities as well as at the Gazette front office at Brunel Court, Brunel Way, Colchester, CO4 5XP, or the Echo front office at Echo House, Howard Chase, Basildon SS14 3BE.

Newsquest terms and conditions apply where relevant to the grants process.

More information, and the remaining tokens are included in today’s newspaper as well as those during the rest of this week – so get collecting and support your favourite charity.