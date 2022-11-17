POLICE have seized an unusual looking vehicle after officers found it abandoned on a road.

On Saturday, November 12, Essex Police officers from the Harwich community policing team were on patrol in the Manningtree area.

After a short time they saw a rather decorative car which had been abandoned on the pathway causing an obstruction in Wignall Street, Lawford.

Officers had had the vehicle seized under Section 99 of the Road Traffic Act, this allows Officers to have vehicles removed for illegally, obstructively, dangerously parked, abandoned or broken down.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “The attending Officers felt that the driver assumed that a weeklong Pitstop was appropriate along Wignall Street in Lawford and was appropriately shown the black flag and was retired from the race.”

Residents can report suspicious looking abandoned vehicles through the anti-social behaviour section on the Essex Police website.

When reporting, you are asked to include details such as licence plate number, name and address of the owner, how long it’s been there, the vehicle’s location and condition, if available.

The spokesman added: “We’ll assess your report, record the incident, and decide on the best course of action.

“In some cases we’ll notify your local policing team who deal with antisocial behaviour.

“They may want to get in touch with you to discuss it further.”

To report an incident call 101 or visit bit.ly/3X4iwcm.