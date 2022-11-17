A FOOTBALL match is set to take place to fundraise in memory of a young boy who sadly died from a rare form of cancer aged just three.

Finley Rogers, of Clacton, was diagnosed with T-Cell leukaemia in January.

He went into remission in April but relapsed in August and died on October 19.

Holland-on-Sea football club will play against Downham Town FC to fundraise for Finley’s cause.

Finley’s mother Becky Rogers spoke glowingly about her son as she remembered him fondly.

She said: “Finley was incredibly outgoing, fun loving, caring and a cheeky chap before the diagnosis.

“We wanted to just make the most of every single day with him and make him as comfortable as we could.

“Addenbrookes hospital in Cambridge were incredible and we were so lucky to have some absolutely amazing doctors, nurses and play team specialists.

“They soon found out Finley’s favourite time of year is Halloween and when we went out of the ward they decorated his room for him and even dressed up as witches and ghosts so he could do a bit of trick or treating.”

T-cell is a rare type of cancer for children and when Finley was diagnosed, he had a Hickman line installed.

The Hickman line is a central venous catheter which was inserted into a vein in Finley’s neck and tunnelled under the skin and then back out of his chest.

It was used to administer chemo and other medicines as well as withdrawing blood for testing, Finley was set to have the Hickman line for a minimum of three years.

When Finley was diagnosed Stacie Brook, a friend of the family, launched a fundraiser on GoFundMe which raised more than £8,500 to support his treatment.

Since his death, another fundraiser was launched to support children’s charities, which has raised more than £3,000.

Becky added: “It’s incredible that people are so wonderful, I honestly can’t believe it’s raised so much it really is overwhelming.”

The fundraising football match will take place on Saturday, November 19, in Palmer and Partners Stadium, Holland-on-Sea, kick off is at 3pm.

To support Finley’s fundraiser visit bit.ly/3V3q2T5.