A LEGENDARY singer happily posed for photos with star struck fans in Tendring after rocking-up to his son’s football match in his gleaming white Rolls-Royce.

Sir Rod Stewart headed to Holland-on-Sea on Sunday to watch his young son Aiden take to the field for Takeley Hoops against Holland Football Club.

During the match the veteran hitmaker passionately cheered on the team as they secured an impressive and convincing 4-1 victory.

Roy Warren, 66, from Kirby Cross, who has seen the Maggie May singer perform five times, was lucky enough to meet Sir Rod after the game, alongside wife Julia.

He said: “We both like football and we often watch local matches, so we popped out to Holland-on-Sea and then found we were standing next to Sir Rod.

“I was surprised, but I know he goes to see his son on a regular basis and when I saw the Hoops were playing I guessed he would not be far away.

WATCH: Sir Rod meets fans at charity boxing event after arriving in Rolls-Royce

“He was very obliging and happy to have his picture taken - there was no rush and he was left alone. I don’t think most people realised he was there.

“There were a couple of dads who asked him if he would have a picture with their sons and he was happy to do that.

“I did not approach him until after the match. I waited until he was walking back to his car. It would have been rude not to let him have a picture taken with us.”

Sir Rod Stewart with fans during a visit to Clacton last summer (Image: Newsquest)

Sir Rod’s visit to the area comes just a year and a half after he made an appearance at a charity boxing afternoon in Clacton to watch his nephew’s fight.

During his two-hour visit he sat at a VIP table and had no problem with speaking to with fans and posed for pictures with delighted guests.

Speaking at the time, Chris Mallet, who runs Eastside Boxing Promotions, said: “Sir Rod he was an absolute gentleman and happy to talk with our guests.

“Our guests respected that he was there to watch the event so he wasn’t bombarded.”