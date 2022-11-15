RESIDENTS looking for a career change or a return to studying are being encouraged to attend an event run by an adult education provider.

ACL Essex is inviting residents in Tendring and surrounding areas to its Your Future Matters Skills and Career Fair this Friday at its Clacton hub in St Osyth Road.

During the four-hour session, running from 10am until 2pm, guests will be able to find out more about training programmes, jobs and courses available in the district.

To find out more information visit aclessex.com/yourfuturematters.