Detectives have launched a fresh appeal for information after a man suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a car.

Two men were arrested after it was reported a black Range Rover and a white BMW were in collision outside the Brace Of Pistols pub, in St John’s Road, Clacton.

The Range Rover was then in collision with a man in his 20s, who suffered serious injuries.

A 25 year-old from Mistley has been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent and attempted GBH with intent.

A 31 year-old from Clacton has been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent.

They have both since been released on bail until 19 December.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We now want to speak to the driver of a green car which was seen picking up an occupant of the BMW car and then driving down the road behind the Ranger Rover shortly after the collision.

"We need anyone who saw anything to call us.

"If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

"Please quote the crime reference number 42/247609/22."

Anyone with information can contact police via the force's online live chat service, available Monday to Friday between 10am-9pm.

Alternatively, call Essex Police on 101 or make an anonymous report by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.