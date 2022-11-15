TWO men have been arrested after police officers received multiple reports of a BB gun being fired from a car across Colchester.

In total, 14 victims have come forward after the incidents which took place across the city on Sunday and into the early hours of Monday morning.

Essex Police has stated there are no reports of serious injury.

A spokesman said officers managed to identify a vehicle of interest but when the driver was asked to stop, he did not.

Constables launched a pursuit of the car before it was stopped in Wivenhoe Road, Elmstead Market, shortly after 2am on Monday.

Two men were subsequently arrested and a BB gun and ammunition was seized at the scene.

The duo were questioned on suspicion of a litany of offences including assault, failing to stop and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence.

They have been released on bail with “strict conditions” imposed.

Detective Chief Inspector Nathan Hutchinson said: “We received a number of calls from members of the public in relation to a BB gun being fired from a car a number of times around Colchester.

“Indeed, we have so far identified 14 victims in relation to the incidents.

“As a result of the reports, officers were very quickly able to identify a vehicle of interest and isolate it on the road network.

“Unfortunately, it did not stop when asked and a short pursuit was authorised.

“When it did stop, two people left the vehicle and tried to get away from officers. However, that attempt ended quite quickly, with one person being found in a nearby bush.”

Detective Chief Inspector Michael Samuel, Essex Police’s firearms lead, added: “We take reports of air weapons being fired in public places extremely seriously.

“Such weapons can look and feel very similar to real firearms and therefore can cause the same alarm and distress when they are seen by members of the public.

“Even to very well-trained firearms officers, it can be difficult to be 100 per cent certain that a firearm is not real without closely inspecting it.”