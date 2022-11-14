POLICE have confirmed they are currently on the scene of a serious collision in Little Hallingbury.
Officers were called to Lower Road shortly after 2.30pm, following multiple reports of a collision involving two vehicles.
The collision occurred at the A1060 Lower Road in the village, with some delays for Essex commuters caused.
Police have stated that the drive and passenger of one of the cars have both been taken to hospital, with emergency services remaining on the scene and the road currently closed in both directions.
Diversions have been set in place.
