A POLICE force's control room has warned against inappropriate emergency calls after a caller dialled 999 to ask for the time.

Essex Police's force control room urged the county's residents to only use 999 in an emergency.

The control room took the inappropriate call on Sunday morning, with a similar call coming through on Saturday.

This morning a call taker took a 999 call and the caller wanted to know the time, yesterday we had someone call 999 to ask what the non-urgent number was.

