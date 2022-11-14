A MEMORIAL club held a set of services to mark the remembrance of the end of the First World War.

Frinton War Memorial Club alongside Enigma Music Services produced the remembrance review production in McGrigor Hall, Frinton, on Saturday, November 12.

The production was in aid of the Armed Forces charity and starred Su Pollard, Hugh Maynard, Pippa D Collins, John D Collins and Seymour Matthews.

A spokeswoman for the club said: “The live band with MD Matt Pallant, Johann Ting and Rebecca Gibson and Tom Carradine performed a Cockney Sing-a-long show on Sunday, November 13.

“On Remembrance Sunday the Frinton War Memorial Club held our annual Remembrance Sunday Service which was well supported by members of the public, club members and clubs and socieities. The service was conducted by the Rev Smith.”

Frinton War Memorial Club is run by an elected committee which works to ensure the memorial and social elements intertwine.

The club is always welcoming new members and further details can be found on its website with further details about events and facilities.

For more information and to get involved visit frintonwarmemorialclub.com.