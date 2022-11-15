YOUNG readers have been encouraged to get involved in a challenge that will involve learning about global winter traditions.

The Winter Reading Challenge by Essex County Council is set to launch and challengers can join Lyra the penguin around the zoo, meeting animal friends and completing six fun challenges.

Lots of prizes are up for grabs and challenge booklets are available from Tendring libraries.

The challenge is set for ages four to 11 and is open from Saturday, November 26, closing on Saturday, January 23.

For more information visit libraries.essex.gov.uk.