TOP level talks about sharing vital services between eight councils in Essex should not be held behind closed doors, an opposition leader has claimed.

Leaders and senior management from Colchester, Tendring, Epping Forest, Uttlesford, Chelmsford, Braintree, Harlow and Maldon have met to agree which elements of second tier council services could be pooled.

The issue was brought to councillors' attentions at a Tendring Council cabinet meeting.

Ivan Henderson, Harwich mayor and leader of the Tendring Council Labour group, says his group was not consulted on such meetings and would like a statement from Tendring Council leader Neil Stock.

Mr Henderson said: “This meeting that has taken place with the majority of conservative councils across Essex in my view is purely based on the financial position the councils are in as a result of underfunding from the government.

“I think if decisions are being taken far away from Tendring then they may not be the right decisions for our area strictly because the decision makers are unaware of the location.”

Mr Henderson said he believes it is unfair Mr Stock has announced something so important which affects residents significantly without consulting the 48 Tendring councillors.

He added: “If the councillors don’t get their say then [it] is more in line with a dictatorship.”

But Mr Stock said shared service arrangements were being discussed at a very high level – and would be subject to the necessary consultation.

He said: “At cabinet I outlined some high-level discussions which were taking place about the potential to share services with other authorities.

“This is a model which is working successfully in other areas, including here – for example with our shared procurement service with Essex County Council – and which may help us meet many of the challenges we face in local government such as funding and recruitment.

“By raising the issue at cabinet it allowed both opposition group leaders, who are invited to participate in the meeting, and the public to have knowledge of and give consideration to this approach.

“I also stated no decisions had been made – and that any decisions would be subject to the usual governance process, which allows for both consultation and scrutiny by all members of the council.

“I would re-iterate that these discussions are only at very early stages, and that we have a duty to consider all options when looking at how best to achieve value for tax payers.”