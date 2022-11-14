England Star and West Ham captain Declan Rice drove to south Essex on Saturday night to see a mural painted in his honour.

The footballer drove straight from West Ham's Saturday evening game against Leicester to see the mural - even adding his signature to the work.

The huge mural has been drawn on the side of The Kings Arm in Orsett, with artist Richard Hughes - a West Ham fan - ecstatic that Declan visited.

Mr Hughes said:” I’m really honoured, really honoured that he took the time out to come visit and show his support. I’m simply over the moon that he loved it!”

Mr Hughes came up with the idea to paint the mural after the landlord of the pub revealed he wanted a mural painted.

He said: ‘I split my life between art and music, so it’s always nice when I can put the two together. I wrote a song called “Stick another star on the shirt” which refers to England commemorating their wins with a golden star.”

Declan even signed the mural and posted the pictures on his social media, thanking everyone involved.

Hughes said: “He (landlord) was ecstatic, he couldn’t believe it at first, he thought it was a wind up. When he realised it was Declan he was almost on the floor.”

You can find Richard Hughe’s song “Stick another star on the shirt” is available to listen to on spotify.