A BOX of baby rabbits was found dumped on the side of a road in Essex.

RSPCA Essex South and Southend is searching for a new homes for a group of four “young, cheeky and super-friendly” male rabbits.

“Friendly is a bit of an understatement for one of the boys who is fond of jumping on his fosterer's head and shoulders,” an RSPCA spokesman said.

The rabbits were found in a box, dumped by the side of the road in Southend.

“These boys did not have the best start to life but their luck has begun to change. With love, care and dedication shown by our team of foster careers these boys have flourished and are now longing for their forever homes,” the RSPCA said.

“Ideally, we would like to see each lad paired with a young, spayed female rabbit. If you, or anyone else you know has a single female rabbit, we have boys ready to fit the role as 'husbun', or in normal terms husband rabbit!”

All four rabbits are fully vaccinated and neutered.

If you are interested fill out this application form or alternatively get in touch with the RSCPA’s rabbit team via email.

Application form: https://form.jotform.com/222553422831046

Email: alice@rspcaessexsouth.org.uk