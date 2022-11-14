A BEREAVED mum whose daughter died before she had the chance to meet her has launched a support group for parents who have experienced baby loss.

Maria Gormley, who is known for her annual Baby Loss Awareness Remembrance Ribbon Display, has just started up Clacton-on-Sea Sands.

The monthly meet-up, taking place at the Tendring Education Centre, in Jaywick Lane, Clacton, will provide assistance and advice to anyone whose baby has died.

Campaigner Maria, who has worked for the Sands charity for the last 17 years, experienced baby loss when her daughter Laura was stillborn at 36-weeks.

According to Maria, a supporter care co-ordinator and befriender with the non-profit organisation, the death of Laura, who would have been 34 this year, was unexplained.

Her experience has since inspired her to provide support and loss to the baby loss community in the Tendring area.

Speaking about her latest initiative, Maria said: “I am absolutely over the moon to have the new Clacton-on-Sea Sands support group up and running.

“I know that it will provide a much-needed opportunity for local bereaved families to come together for a chat, and to meet other bereaved families too.

“To know that you are not alone during, and that support is there for you throughout your grief journey, is so important.”

During the two-hour-long sessions, taking place on the last Thursday of every month, guests will be able to chat over a hot cuppa and slice of cake.

Trained befrienders will also be on hand to listen to anyone who has been affected by the loss of a baby, at any stage of pregnancy and however recent or long ago.

Jen Coates, director of volunteering and bereavement support services said: “The isolation bereaved parents feel when a baby dies can be intense and make bereavement journeys very challenging.

“To have a new Sands group in Clacton will make a real difference to bereaved families enabling them to find support and create a lasting legacy for their baby by becoming involved in Sands’ many activities.”

The first session will take place from 7pm on November 24.

To find out more information visit facebook.com/ClactononSeaSands.