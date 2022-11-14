THOUSANDS of residents turned out to pay their respects as a Remembrance Sunday parade took place in Clacton.

Civic dignitaries received a salute from the parade of veterans and community groups at Clacton Town Hall.

Then, those assembled marched to the town’s war memorial in the Seafront Gardens accompanied by piper Charlie Jones and led by an Air Cadet band.

Peter Harris, chairman of Tendring Council, did a reading during the service and thanked everyone who attended.

He said: “There is always a large turnout in Clacton with people young and old joining together in this collective act of Remembrance; it is heart-warming.

“As a community we remember the sacrifice made by everyone who has given their life in the course of conflict over the years.

“Whether that be those from the Second World War – veterans of which joined us today – or the Falklands, which marks its 40th anniversary this year.”

The Reverend David Lower led the service of remembrance at the memorial, with hymns accompanied by the Salvation Army band, while Ellie Bould from Tendring Brass bugled the Last Post and Reveille.

Wreathes were laid by dignitaries and veterans’ groups representatives.

Dan Casey, president of the Clacton Royal British Legion, added: “Remembrance Sunday is such an important occasion, where we remind ourselves not only of lives lost but of the dangers and impact of war.

“To have so many people come out and pay their respects means so much to those who have served and their families.

“An integral part of the service is our commitment ‘We will remember them’. We must never forget those who fight for us or the bloodshed caused by war, and also ensure that message is given to the generations who come after us.

“Which is why it is always pleasing to see so many young people mark Remembrance Sunday.”

Community groups around Tendring also held different services and events to mark the occasion.

For more information on the Royal British Legion’s poppy appeal and how to support the organisation visit bit.ly/3tqvMKy.