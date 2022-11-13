Live

Lives updates as Essex holds Remembrance Sunday events

By Tom Dalby

  • Towns, villages and cities across Essex will fall silent today to remember the fallen
  • Remembrance Sunday will see a two-minute silence held from 11am
  • Services are being planned across the county to commemorate the contribution of the Armed Forces and their families from Britain and the Commonwealth

1 Comments
Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos