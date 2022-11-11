A MEMORIAL mural made-up of hundreds of poppies produced from different materials has been created by students and staff in honour of our fallen war heroes.

Pupils from Tendring Technology College, which has campuses in Thorpe-le-Soken and Frinton, and Kirby Primary Academy, have made a Remembrance Day mural.

The artistic creation takes inspiration from the work of Jacqueline Hurley and includes a wood panel with a painting.

In total, the piece consists of an impressive 350 poppies, all of which have been attached to the edges of the painting to form a distinctive poppy border.

Mrs Morton, art curriculum leader, said: “I am delighted with our Remembrance Poppy mural - a massive thank you to everyone for supporting us with this.

“It is lovely to construct a community based mural created in mixed media. This allows individuals to work in a wide range of techniques and scales.

“It looks very unique and personal to reflect the feeling of the community coming together to commemorate those affected in conflicts.”

The mural will now be displayed in Tendring Technology College’s main hall, where people can marvel at the artwork and also pay their respects.

Michelle Hughes, executive principal, added: “It is important to mark Remembrance Day and keep those who gave their lives in our thoughts.

“This mural is also a special reminder of the power of working together as a community and the positive impact this has for individuals.

“Well done to all of those involved in this meaningful and reflective collaboration.”