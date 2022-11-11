EMERGENCY services were at a pier as firefighters honed their lifesaving skills during an exercise that simulated real life scenarios.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service crews were at Walton Pier last night, November 10, to carry out a routine training exercise.

Fire crews were presented with a plethora of challenges throughout the occasion as interested residents watched on.

The fire service regularly does training drills across the county to help them prepare for incidents.

A spokeswoman for the Essex Fire and Rescue Service, stated: “The event helped to provide our crews with the opportunity to demonstrate their operational skills in a realistic and challenging environment.

“Hopefully it will generate an interest in firefighting amid a recruitment drive in wholetime and on call heroes.

“If you are interested in applying to be a wholetime firefighter, we recommend spending time reading through our website for all the information about becoming a firefighter.

“Take the time to read all the guidance on the fitness and physical tests so you are confident you meet the standards before you apply.”

For more information on becoming a firefighter visit bit.ly/3EqqJA4.