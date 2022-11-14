AN anti-knife crime group is calling on the community’s support after launching its Christmas food appeal.

Save A Life Ditch The Knife Clacton is running the appeal and is looking for small food hampers so vulnerable residents have a hot meal available at Christmas.

Rob Keenan, founder of Save a Life Ditch The Knife, said: “Lots of elderly people will be struggling and will need to decide between keeping warm or eating.

“Let’s put a smile on their faces with this food appeal. We will collect locally and if anyone would like something set up in their area let me know.”

The appeal will end on Friday, December 23, for more information and to get involved email savealifeditchtheknife@gmail.com.