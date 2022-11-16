A FORMER north Essex pupil turned medal-winning rower says she is “so proud” after being nominated for a high-profile award.

Sam Redgrave, 28, studied at Tendring Technology College, which has campuses in Thorpe-le-Soken and Frinton, from 2007 until 2012.

After leaving ten years ago, Sam went on to study at the University of East Anglia, where she also learnt to row, before being coached by Richard Hoare.

The athlete, inspired by Katherine Granger and Helen Glover, is now part of Team GB's rowing coxless four, with Heidi Long, Rowan McKellar and Rebecca Shorten.

Over the last few months, the outstanding team has won the top prize in both the European Championships and the World Rowing Championships.

Superstar Sam and her team of champion rowers have now been nominated for the Sunday Times Sportswomen Team of the Year Award.

The prestigious accolade was established as a way of celebrating the achievements of Britain’s most successful collective efforts.

Other nominees include Team GB’s gymnastics and curling teams, as well as England Football’s Lionesses, who historically won the Euros.

Sam, who aspires to one day win an Olympic gold medal, says she is over the moon with the recognition, especially given the company in her category.

She said: “I am pleased to share that our boat has been nominated for the Sunday Times Sportswomen Team of the Year Award.

“We’ve had such a fun season and so proud we’ve been able to rise to the challenge at each competition.

“It’s so exciting and the calibre of the teams nominated with us is crazy. Thank you British Rowing and thank you Sunday Times."

Pictures: Benedict Tufnell for British Rowing (Image: Benedict Tufnell for British Rowing)

Sam’s former physical education teacher at Tendring Technology College has now praised the ex-student, saying he is not surprised by her success.

Matthew Bibby said: “Sam Redgrave made teaching PE easy as she was always willing to try new things.

“Everything she attempted she gave 100 per cent, while maintaining her friendly, kind and polite demeanour."

The winner of the Sunday Times Sportswomen Team of the Year Award will be voted for by the public.

To cast a vote visit sportswomenoftheyear.co.uk/vote-for-your-chance-to-win.