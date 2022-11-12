A care home worker has won a prestigious award for her excellent work.

Ewa Ruskowiak, a care home worker from Clacton's Edensor Care Home, won the Ancillary Worker Award for excellent person-centred service to clients at the Great British Care Awards - East of England care awards.

Ewa, a domestic assistant at the care home, said: "I felt so happy, as I could see that people believed in me and I have never had that recognition before, and I feel exceptional."

Ewa's co-workers described her as a beautiful person who treats every resident as family.

They said: "She uses her magic fairy dust to bring everything to life.

"We know she is one in a million, and we are so proud of her."

Lindsey Milliken, deputy manager of the care home, said: "Ewa's compassionate care delivery over 15 years requires recognition.

"She is kind, caring and compassionate to all our residents and is, in the true sense, an unsung hero.

"Although she does not deliver hands-on care, she proves to many that ancillary staff can make a real difference to residents' lives."

Ewa is popular with the Edensor team and the residents, and they were delighted to hear about her award win.

Susan Thiel, an Edensor resident with dementia, said: "She makes me feel warm and happy inside."

Through ancillary services, Ewa's win allows her to attend the National Finals in March at the International Convention Centre, in Birmingham.