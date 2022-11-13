WRAP up warm and enjoy the annual Christmas lights switch on event in your area.

Nothing says Christmas season is here more than watching the lights go on in your high street. Here is a guide to what is happening where you live.

In Canvey the Christmas festive fun will take place in Furtherwick Road at top of the High Street.

When: Saturday November, 26, from 12pm and the countdown to the light switch at 4pm.

Where: Furtherwick Road at top of the High Street.

Activities: Basildon Town Council has arranged for the return of the free ice skating rink in Furtherwick Road, Santa’s Grotto inside the Knightswick Centre, sponsored by Nelmo and Co, and the grotto gifts by Stibbards and Sons and a fun fair.

Entry price: free Road closures: Furtherwick Road from the junction of Foksville Road to Waarden Road will be closed from 7am to 7pm on Saturday November 26. A diversion route will be in place during the road closure. First Group will be diverting its buses during the temporary road closure from 7am to 9pm on the day and routes will be published on their website and at bus stops. Car parking will be available in the town centre at the Knightswick Shopping Centre, and Oak Road Car Park.

If you are heading to Southend High Street you will be in for a treat.

When: Saturday November 19, from 12pm until around 7pm before the fireworks start at 7.30pm.

Activities: Come as Yourself, Leave as an Elf trail, Father Christmas visit at The Ironworks, Southend BID’s artisan craft market and The Southend Art Trail. The Music Man Project will host a festive sing-along before the switching on of the Christmas lights, followed by the last of this seasons’ seafront firework displays.

Entry price: free.

Road closures: Southend City Council has said there are no planned road closures for the Christmas lights switch on.

Basildon at Christmas is back on where will be activities and entertainment across the town centre.

When: Saturday November 19, at 10am until 6pm.

Where: The Eastgate Centre, Town Square and St Martin’s Square.

Activities: rides, Santa’s grottos in Eastgate and the market, food stalls, free festive mini-golf, and the Bavarian Market, live performances on the Gateway 97.8 stage in St Martin’s Square including Chas and Dave tribute Rabbit Rabbit, Basildon Pride, and Basildon’s Aerial Allstars.