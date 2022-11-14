A BANK director is using is company sanctioned day off to raise money for three causes close to his heart

Metro Bank gives every colleague a ‘day to amaze’ which is essentially a paid dayu off to support a local charity or good cause.

Chris Morgan, director at Colchester’s Metro Bank is trying to raise £5,000 for Lads Need Dads, Frinton and Walton Youth Club and Colchester and Ipswich Hospital.

To garner support, Chris will be running in a Santa Fun Run 5k race together with some of the coaches and players from Frinton and Walton Football Club.

The run is taking place in Colchester Castle Park and the group is running in full Santa suits.

Chris said: “I grew up without a father at home so Lads Need Dads really resonates with me and they are solely funded by grants and donations, so they really need help.”

Lads Need Dads is currently one of the only projects in the UK that works proactively to address the impact of the absent father on boys aged 11-15 and whose approach is both early intervention and long-term.

Chris is a non-executive director at Lads Need Dads, which is a recipient of the Queen’s Voluntary Service Award.

In a great effort, Chris has already raised £4,700 and has been overwhelmed by everyone’s generosity, given these tough times.

He added: “The support I have received has been amazing, these are tough times and people are really digging deep to help support good causes like Lads Need Dads and Frinton & Walton Football Club.

“Both of these groups give back so much locally, but are ran by volunteers and funded solely by grants and donations”

Chris’s fundraising will also support The Colchester and Ipswich Hospital staff wellbeing fund.

As part of the Santa fun run’s entry condition’s, each of the runners must pledge £50 of fundraising to this charity.

He said: “My partner works for this NHS trust and I have seen first-hand the effect that the last few years has had on her and her colleagues.”

For more information on Chris’s fundraising and to donate to help him support these causes, visit bit.ly/3DYXNxU.