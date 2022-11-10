Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches in Essex and the affiliated Danaher Animal Home who are looking for a forever home.

There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branches, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Toby

Toby (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Seven years old (approx.)

Breed - Jack Russell Terrier

Colour - Brown, white and black

Toby is described as a "bundle of energy" by Danaher Animal Home, who loves nothing more than running around chasing a tennis ball.

He can be quite anxious and loud environments can be overwhelming, so a quiet home would be best for him.

Additionally, he loves brain games and enrichment such as snuffle mats which keep him busy.

If you want to adopt Toby you can view his full profile here.

Chocolate

Chocolate (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Seven years old (approx.)

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black

Chocolate is described as a very friendly cat, who enjoys being around people, so would likely make a "fantastic cat companion" for anyone who adopts her.

She could live with children of secondary school age, would prefer to be the only cat in the home and would need to be able to go outside to explore.

If you want to adopt Chocolate you can view their full profile here.

Autumn

Autumn (RSPCA) (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Eight years old (approx.)

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Tortoiseshell

Autumn came into the care of the RSPCA as an unclaimed stray and is now looking for a home of her own.

She enjoys relaxing and curling up on people's laps for a bit of gentle attention.

Autumn could potentially live with a calm dog, but would most likely prefer to be the only pet in the home.

If you want to adopt Autumn you can view their full profile here.

Luke and Leia

Luke and Leia (RSPCA)

Gender - Male and Female

Age - 12 years old (approx)

Breed - Domestic shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black & White and Black

Luke and Leia are siblings who are looking for a home together and love nothing more than a bit of a fuss plus a warm lap to sit on.

They've had a bit of a hard time lately as their beloved previous owner passed away.

As you can imagine this is probably a very uncertain and confusing time for them, so they are looking for a stable and happy home to see out the rest of their years together.

If you want to adopt Luke and Leia you can view their full profile here.