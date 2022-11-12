THESE pictures show the dramatic revamp undertaken at an Indian restaurant after it was devastated by a fire.

Owner Shard Alom said his stomach dropped as he entered The Spice in Elmstead Market and saw it had been “burnt to a crisp”.

Damage - firefighters inspect the damage (Image: Shard Alom)

Clacton Road was partially closed as three fire crews battled to save the venue on the morning of September 26.

Firefighters reported the building was alight and smoke logged as crews from Colchester and Clacton entered with breathing apparatus.

Wrecked - the restaurant's interior (Image: Shard Alom)

It was later confirmed the blaze was caused by faulty electrics.

The site is now back open for business after five weeks of intense daily work to ensure it was running again before Christmas.

Revamp - the interior now (Image: Shard Alom)

Since the devastating incident, Mr Alom and his staff have had to rewire the electricity and refurbish 95 per cent of the restaurant.

The first floor of the building needed to be redecorated due to a collapsed ceiling which scattered debris everywhere.

Impressive - staff worked tirelessly to get the site reopen (Image: Shard Alom)

The venue also suffered water damage due to the power of the firefighters’ hoses.

The roof, which was smashed in to allow for hoses, needed to be restructured.

Improved - a table in the restaurant (Image: Shard Alom)

The restaurant owner added: “We’ve been on site with the builders ever since in a race to get back open before Christmas.

“It is a relief more than anything. We have missed our customers and it's good to see life and a buzz back in our restaurant.”

Great work - the business is back open (Image: Shard Alom)