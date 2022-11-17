AN event with several holiday festivities for residents to enjoy is set to take place.

Walton and Frinton Yacht Club will host its annual Christmas market with crafts makers and business in attendance.

Refreshments such as cakes, pastries and alcohol will be made available in addition to a visit from Santa and a sea shanty singer.

The Walton and Frinton RNLI crew will be in attendance.

The market is free admission but there will be limited parking at the event, it will take place on Sunday, December 11, from noon to 4pm.

For more information and to book a stall call 07741497674.