AN air ambulance was deployed to the scene of a serious trauma incident in a coastal village after a man was severely injured.
Specialist medics from the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were called to Jaywick on November 4 after the East of England Ambulance Service asked for assistance.
Upon arrival, the experienced teams worked together before transferring him to a major trauma centre for ongoing treatment.
