A SERVICE launched to rent out toys and books to children as well as reduce plastic waste pollution is set to go on a winter break.

The beach toy libraries in Clacton, Walton and Dovercourt are run by different community groups and businesses such as Walton Against Lazy Littering (WALLYs) and UnSealed.

Everything currently at the libraries will be stored safely until Easter.

Rachel Barford, co-ordinator of WALLYs, said: “Thank you very much to everyone who has donated toys and helped the Walton Beach Toy Libraries be so well received.”