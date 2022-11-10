BEREAVED families and parents affected by the devastating loss of a baby are being encouraged to find solace in attending a new support group.
Clacton-on-Sea Sands will host its inaugural face-to-face meeting on November 24 at the Tendring Education Centre, in Jaywick Lane, between 7pm and 9pm.
During the two-hour session guests will be able to chat with people who have endured similar baby loss experiences to them over a hot cuppa and slice of cake.
Maria Gormley, who works for Sands, a stillbirth and neonatal death charity, said: “If you are looking for support or just want a chat, it often helps to talk.
“Other bereaved families and myself and Jemma Suffell, trained befrienders, will be on hand to chat and listen so come join us - it is very informal and inclusive to all.
“Anyone affected by the loss of a baby, at any stage of pregnancy, and however recent or long ago, is very welcome.
“It is a lovely room, with its own toilets, kitchen and outdoor area - the venue is very welcoming, with step free access and a large car park.”
Clacton Sands will host the meetings on the last Thursday of every month.
To find out more information visit facebook.com/ClactononSeaSands.
