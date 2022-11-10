Essex will pay its respects and remember the sacrifices of servicemen and women in a two-minute silence this Remembrance Day.

Observed every year since 1919, Remembrance or Armistice Day is marked on the anniversary of the end of World War I on November 11.

Remembrance Sunday falls on the second Sunday of November which means that it will be observed on November 13.

Services are being planned across the county to commemorate the contribution of the Armed Forces and their families from Britain and the Commonwealth.

Here are some that you can attend around Essex for 2022

Essex Remembrance Day events 2022

Benfleet

Where: St. Mary’s Parish Church

When: 9.45am on Sunday, November 13

A service will begin at the church at 9.45am, which will be followed by a service outside.

This will involve a two-minute silence and an opportunity to lay down wreaths.

Brentwood

Where: Brentwood Town Hall

When: 10.35am on Sunday, November 13

Brentwood's annual Remembrance Day service and parade will start at Brentwood Town Hall at 10.35am.

The parade will march down Middleton Hall Lane towards the war memorial at the junction with Shenfield Road.

Wreaths will be laid there and the two-minute silence will also be recognised.

After that, the parade will continue along Shenfield Road in the High Street and will finish with a service at St.Thomas' church.

For more information visit the Brentwood Borough Council website here.

Canvey Island

Where: The Paddocks Community Centre

When: 10.40am on Sunday, November 13

The Royal British Legion Remembrance Service will commence at 10.40am and will be held outside in the grounds of the Paddocks.

After the service and observing of the silence there will be the laying of wreaths at the War Memorial and then a parade down to the Royal British Legion building on Denham Road.

Chelmsford

Chelmsford's #Remembrance Service and Parade starts at 10.50am this Sunday from the War Memorial on Duke Street. Download the order of service here: https://t.co/UaLarfKB05https://t.co/onLUCtJCv6 — Chelmsford City Council (@ChelmsCouncil) November 9, 2022

Where: Duke Street War Memorial

When: 10.50am on Sunday, November 13

A service will be conducted at the Duke Street War Memorial, with a two-minute silence, marked by the firing of the maroons, being observed at 11am.

From there, wreaths will be laid and a parade will commence proceeding along Rainsford Road before returning to march past the War Memorial.

For more information visit the Chelmsford City Council website here.

Colchester

Where: War Memorial, Colchester High Street

When: 10.45am on Sunday, November 13

The traditional Remembrance Service and wreath-laying ceremony will take place in Colchester at the War Memorial.

Soldiers from the town’s 16 Air Assault Brigade Combat Team will be on parade alongside the Mayor, Tim Young, and Deputy Lieutenant, Simon Hall MBE.

A 105mm Light Gun from 7th Parachute Regiment Royal Horse Artillery will fire, to mark the beginning and end of the two-minute silence at 11am.

For more information visit the Colchester Borough Council website here.

Maldon

Where: Hythe Quay, Maldon and War Memorial, Burnham-on-Crouch

When: 10.45am on Friday, November 11

Two services will take place in the Maldon area on Friday morning, with attendants being encouraged to arrive at the locations by 10.45am and that maroons will be fired to mark the silence.

The service at Hythe Quay will be led by Father John Dickens of St Mary’s Church and be attended by Vice-Chairman of Maldon District Council, Stephen Nunn.

Bob Boyce MBE, Chairman of the Maldon District Council, will attend the service being held at Burnham-on-Crouch.

For more information visit the Maldon District Council website here.

Southend-on-Sea’s annual Remembrance Sunday commemoration service will take place on Sunday 13 November at the Cenotaph on Clifftown Parade.



Everyone is invited to attend the service to pay their respects.https://t.co/cjl93tVajn pic.twitter.com/kRwrCUaScK — Southend-on-Sea City Council (@SouthendCityC) November 8, 2022

Where: Southend Cenotaph, Clifftown Parade

When: 10.15am on Sunday, November 13

A parade will form in Prittlewell Square at 10.15am leading to the Cenotaph for a Remembrance Sunday commemoration service.

Following that, at 11am the service will commence, which will be followed by a bugler sounding ‘The Last Post’ and a two-minute silence.

For more information visit the Southend Borough Council website here.