A ROAD has been named in memory of a brave Second World War soldier who flew as a gunner on Lancaster Bombers.

A ceremony was held to mark the unveiling of Peter Potter Way in the Hunters Chase housing development.

Petter Potter carried out more than 31 operations during the war.

Mr Potter also served in the same squadron as the seven-man Lancaster bomber crew which crashed near a site which is now Severalls Industrial Estate.

He lived in the Elmstead Market area until his death in 2019, aged 94.

Chris Stanfield, who was heavily involved in the road naming project, said the event was a perfect way to remember Mr Potter.

He said: “Speakers included Tendring councillor Andy Baker, Colchester High Steward Sir Bob Russell, Richard Turner of the Boxted Airfield, Ivan Frost, Peter’s Friend, Hugh Frostick, Peter’s author, Rod Tickner, curator of Boxted Airfield museum and Val Pryor, Peter’s daughter.

“After reflections and memories, Peter’s daughters Val Pryor and Syl Hopkins removed an RAF flag from the information panel.

“Val and Syl then crossed the road and removed two RAF flags from both of the Peter Potter Way road signs.”

Among those in attendance were Jim Hamblin, an Ardleigh historian, and four members of Colchester Air Training Cadets with their Commanding Officer Elly Shipley.

Bill Smith a curator of the St. Osyth Martello Tower museum who is also a WW2 historian attended wearing authentic RAF Bomber Crew kit.

The Colchester Amateur Film Makers Club recorded the event as they have interviewed and filmed Mr Potter several times over the years.

Steve Williams the Director of The Hills Residential Group also attended and his company sponsored the information panel.

Lofty Tolhurst was another major organiser of the event.

Chris added: “Later on Saturday afternoon Peter Potter’s friend Ron Tickner was treated to a flight in a private aircraft which took off from Great Oakley airfield.

“He was flown over the Hunters Chase development which was another tribute to Peter in a way.”