TENDRING’S top businesses have been put on show at a special event in Parliament.

Clacton MP Giles Watling hosted the Tendring Showcase in the Jubilee Room at Westminster Hall on Wednesday, November 9.

The showcase is a recurring event in Parliament which sees MPs show off the best they have to offer from their own patches.

Mr Watling and and Harwich and North Essex MP Sir Bernard Jenkin worked with Tendring Council to put on the showcase, which included businesses from a range of sectors.

Clacton’s Dura Composites was at the event alongside the DS Group, the Mushroom Table, Norwegian Bakers, Thorrington Mill Vineyard, Barn Farm Drinks and Harwich-based Surya Foods, which produces one of the UK’s most popular rice brands, Laila.

Mr Watling said: “We have a wonderful mix of businesses in Tendring - it’s not just fantastic beaches that we have.

“We have everything from a composite company that’s building railways and docks across the world to fabulous mushroom growers and rapidly expanding vineyards.”

“After asking a question about Freeports during Prime Minister’s Questions, I did invite the Prime Minister to sample some of our produce, but sadly he was a little bit busy."

Sir Bernard added: “We have some fantastic local businesses producing absolutely delicious and wonderful produce - and people should go and buy them.”