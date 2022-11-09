A CHIEF constable has said it is “only a matter of time” before someone is killed during a Just Stop Oil protest.

Essex Police chief constable, BJ Harrington, told the Daily Telegraph, that the only way these protests will stop is if Just Stop Oil “group up”.

He said: “We have been telling Just Stop Oil all the time that motorways are dangerous places and people will and do get killed.”

Earlier today, an Essex Police officer was injured during a crash with two lorries as the officer was responding to the protests on the M25.

BJ Harrington added: “It is devastating.

“Our officers have been out there doing the best they can to protect the public and keep the roads moving.

“As a result of their bravery and commitment, one of them gets hurt.

“I think it is only a matter of time before somebody gets killed.

“The only way this is going to stop is if Just Stop Oil frankly grow up and realise, they are putting people’s lives at risk.”