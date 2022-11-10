HISTORIC buildings at risk of decay have been highlighted in a register published today.

Historic England has published its annual register including details on the critical health of England’s most valued historic places.

The annual Heritage at Risk register released today, November 10 features those buildings most at risk of being lost due to issues such as neglect, decay or an inappropriate development.

In the past year, 21 historic buildings and sites have been added to the register in the East of England because of their deteriorating condition while 39 sites have been saved and their futures secured.

Sites in Harwich, Colchester and Clacton are included in the register.

The Municipal Water Tower in Colchester, known as Jumbo, is identified as being in very bad condition and Clacton’s Martello Towers D and E are listed as poor.

Work is underway to save and restore Jumbo for future generations.

Jumbo's owner Paul Flatman has agreed to lease the Grade ll* listed water tower to North Essex Heritage for 150 years.

The deal will help kickstart the long-awaited project to restore the disused Victorian tower and bring it into a financially sustainable use.

The charity has plans to convert the 34 metre tower, which is of national heritage importance, into a destination venue, restaurant, visitor experience and historical interpretation space.

The Harwich Treadwheel Crane is believed to be the only surviving double-wheeled enclosed crane in the medieval tradition in England.

It had long been thought to date from 1667 but recent wood sampling dated the wall fabric to 1738-70 and the crane’s external jib to 1792-1824.

This matches admiralty records which refer to the construction of a new crane in 1745 after its 1667 predecessor was dismantled following storm damage.

The structure was moved to its present location in 1932 for public display when the dockyard area was redeveloped.

Following completion of research funded by Historic England and Tendring Council, a grant of more than £140,000 was awarded as part of the government’s heritage stimulus fund for the restoration of the Treadwheel Crane.

Works to the structure included the repair of a failed ground slab which was causing subsidence, and sensitive repair of the roof, timber frame and crane.

Tony Calladine, east of England regional director at Historic England, said: “It is central to Historic England’s mission that we pass on to future generations the rich legacy of historic buildings and places that we have inherited from previous generations.

“They tell the story of who we all are, they enrich our day to day lives and support sustainable economic growth, and we are coming to see how they can help in our struggle with climate change.”

Historic England has awarded £1.08 million in repair grants to 28 sites in the East of England.

For more information on its work visit historicengland.org.uk