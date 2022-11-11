A SALVAGE boss with a penchant for collecting and repurposing unique treasures believes his latest unusual find is the “only one in the country."

Karl Dixon, the founder of A&D Reclaim, in Sladbury’s Lane, Clacton, is now the proud owner of a huge newspaper stand which started life across the Atlantic.

The eco-activist understands the large black and gold unit previously belonged to the famous John F. Kennedy International Airport, in Queens, New York.

Over the years a wealth of historic figures and iconic celebrities have passed through the aviation site’s terminals, some of which may have grabbed a daily from the stand.

Mr Dixon, who prides himself on recycling items potentially destined for landfill, is over the moon with his newest acquisition.

He said: “I saw it a couple of years ago and I tried to get it then but the chap who had it would not let it go but I eventually wore him down.

“Apparently, he had been asked to clear it from Heathrow Airport or Gatwick Airport and was told it had come over from JFK Airport on a plane.

“It has to be one of the best finds we have had for a few years. How the hell has it ended up in a reclamation yard in Essex?

“It is a fantastic piece and I think it is the only one in the country. I searched everywhere last night on the net and couldn’t find another in England.”

Mr Dixon and his team now plan to clean-up the newspaper stand, which is three-metres long and 1.7-metres tall, and find it a new home.

He added: “This job of mine is just brilliant, sometimes you just don’t know what the next phone call is going to be about.

“Although there are probably a lot in America, I love the fact we have got such a rare item – it is a beautiful piece of history and it has some serious presence.

“Now we have it I feel it will definitely go to someone or a company which will definitely repurpose it or have it on display.

“It such an amazing thing to even see, never mind own, if even for a short while.”